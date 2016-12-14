Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2016

ZZ Top from Eliminator Live

Friday 12-16-16 ZZ Top – Gimme All Your Lovin’  

 

It’s ZZ Top’s guitarist, Billy Gibbons’ birthday! ZZ Top played their first gig at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, TX in 1970. They have had the same line up for over 45 years. Billy Gibbons on guitar, Dusty Hill on bass and Frank Beard on drums. The idea for the band’s name came from Billy. He loved blues artists BB King and Z.Z. Hill. He figured that “king was going to the top” so he settled on ZZ Top. They have been members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2004. Gimme All Your Lovin’ from Eliminator Live.

