ZZ Top live from Grand Prairie, Texas 2008
Friday 03-10 ZZ Top – Cheap Sunglasses
ZZ Top is live at Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino tonight. Their first gig was at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, TX in 1970. ZZ Top has had the same line up for over 45 years. Billy Gibbons on guitar, Dusty Hill on bass and Frank Beard on drums. Just three guys, three chords and the truth! They have been members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2004. Today’s Live at Five is Cheap Sunglasses from Live from Texas and was recorded live in Grand Prairie, Texas on June 24, 2008.
