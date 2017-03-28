Toto live from Poland 2013 

Wednesday 03-29-17 Toto – Hold The Line

Happy Birthday to Toto’s lead vocalist, Bobby Kimble. The guys in Toto were some of the best and most sought after studio musicians in Los Angeles. They have recorded with so many rock and roll superstars it is impossible to list them all. Boz Scaggs, Steely Dan and Pink Floyd just to drop a few names. In 1977 they decided to start a band and record their own music. This live version of Hold the Line was recorded live on June 25th, 2013 in Poland during their 35th Anniversary Tour.