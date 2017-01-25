Van Halen live from Best of Both Worlds

Thursday 01-26 Van Halen – Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love

Happy Birthday to Edward Van Halen. Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar have not spoken face-to-face for 13 years. Motivated by the deaths of David Bowie and Glenn Frey last year, Sammy Hagar said he was ready to make peace with Eddie. He realized that he did not want to take any enemies to his grave. They exchanged pleasantries on Twitter on Eddie’s birthday last year...but nothing ever came of it. Live at Five today from Van Halen’s Live: Best of Both Worlds CD.