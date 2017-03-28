Now Playing
Posted: March 28, 2017

Van Halen live from Japan 1989

Tuesday 03-28-17 Van Halen – Summer Nights 

The Van Halen Brothers put together their first band, The Broken Combs in early 1970. In 72 they changed the name to Genesis and then to Mammoth after discovering there was already a band named Genesis. The brothers rented a sound system from David Lee Roth and decided to save money by letting him join as lead vocalist. David Lee Roth was either fired or quit in 1985 and was replaced by Sammy Hagar. In June of 1996 Sammy Hagar either quit or was fired. This is a “Bootleg Recording” of Summer Nights, recorded Live in Japan February 1989

