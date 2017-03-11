Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: March 11, 2017

Whitesnake live from Castle Donington 1990

Comments

Tuesday 03-14 Whitesnake – Slide It In 

David Coverdale left Deep Purple in March of 1976 and started his solo career in 77. He released his first solo album “White Snake” in February of 77. That CD was not very successful but it did inspire the name for his future band. David founded the band Whitesnake in 1978. The rest…is Rock and Roll History. This version of Slide It In was recorded at Castle Donington in August of 1990 during the Monster of Rock Festival.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation