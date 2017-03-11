Whitesnake live from Castle Donington 1990

Tuesday 03-14 Whitesnake – Slide It In

David Coverdale left Deep Purple in March of 1976 and started his solo career in 77. He released his first solo album “White Snake” in February of 77. That CD was not very successful but it did inspire the name for his future band. David founded the band Whitesnake in 1978. The rest…is Rock and Roll History. This version of Slide It In was recorded at Castle Donington in August of 1990 during the Monster of Rock Festival.