Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: January 12, 2017

Yes live from Las Vegas 1999

Comments

Friday 01-13 Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart

 

Trevor Rabin is celebrating his Birthday today. He was the guitarist in Yes from 1982 to 1994. Yes, nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 and finally will be inducted this year. Treavor wrote the song Owner of a Lonely Heart…this live version is From House of Yes: Live from House of Blues. Recorded on Halloween Night 1999 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation