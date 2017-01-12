Yes live from Las Vegas 1999

Friday 01-13 Yes – Owner of a Lonely Heart

Trevor Rabin is celebrating his Birthday today. He was the guitarist in Yes from 1982 to 1994. Yes, nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 and finally will be inducted this year. Treavor wrote the song Owner of a Lonely Heart…this live version is From House of Yes: Live from House of Blues. Recorded on Halloween Night 1999 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada.