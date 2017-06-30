Now Playing
Posted: June 30, 2017

Charity Ride for The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis

By Kloker Jordan

Caring is what credit unions do best. At Oklahoma Central, caring for kids is something we love to do year-round, whether it’s raising funds for underprivileged kids or holding drives to collect clothing and supplies for children in shelters.

We invite you, our member, to join us on a Credit Unions Care charity ride for The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis. We will "escort" 100 stuffed dogs and deliver them to the hospital in hopes of putting smiles on children's faces!

To be part of the tour, you don’t have to ride a motorcycle; you can drive your own specialty, wrapped or vintage vehicle. If you don't want to ride, just show up for the Kickoff Party at 10:00 am to send riders off.

We’ve also extended invitations to other credit unions and their members to participate so that we can present a united Credit Unions Care front as we ride through Tulsa to make this special delivery. Information on the ride:

Saturday, July 22
Starting point: Oklahoma Central Credit Union (49th & Peoria)Destination: The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis
Meeting Time: 10:00 am in the Oklahoma Central parking lot
Hospital Tour: Upon arrival at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Registration Required: Register here

If you plan on riding with us, we ask that you register here in order to gauge how many bikes and/or vehicles to expect. (Over a certain number requires a police escort!)

For more information, please send email to marketing@oklahomacentral.org.

