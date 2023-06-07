Win A VIP Experience At A Tulsa Drillers Game This Summer

KJSR Keeping Oklahoma Chill

Summer is here and 103.3 The Eagle and Coors Light are Keeping Oklahoma Chill while enjoying one of Green Country’s classic summer attractions. Eight lucky Tulsa Drillers fans will win a four pack of VIP tickets to a Sunday fun day game during the 2023 season. We will throw in a $50 voucher to spend at the ONEOK Field concession stand. Sounds like a homerun to us!

Here’s how to play: Find the Keeping Oklahoma Chill sign at ONEOK Field during a Drillers game, scan the QR code, fill out the required information, cross your fingers and wait for a phone call from us.

We are giving away eight Keeping Oklahoma Chill prize packages. Play for a chance to win the VIP treatment for the following games: April 23rd, May 7th, May 14th, May 28th, June 11th, June 25th, July 9th and July 30th.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle and Coors Light!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/13/23–7/30/23. Open to legal OK residents, 21+. To enter, locate and scan QR code at ONEOK Field and fill out entry form. Odds vary. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!