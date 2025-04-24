Enter to win 4 Tulsa Zoo and Zoorassic World Tickets

Tulsa Zoo - Zoorassic World - The Eagle 2025

Click below to enter for a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Tulsa Zoo along with four additional passes that gain you entry to their amazing Zoorassic World dinosaur exhibit!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 24, 2025, and ends August 3rd, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!