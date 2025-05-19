Win the Full Hard Rock Experience to see Great White and Savage!

Great White

Enter to win the full Hard Rock Experience to see Great White and Savage! This includes two tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a one night stay at the Hard Rock Casino Resort!

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 19, 2025, and ends September 7, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

