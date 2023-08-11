Win Premium Tickets to See Geoff Tate & Adrian Vandenberg

Cain’s Ballroom is bringing two rock legends to Tulsa for a night of rock. On March 13th, multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Geoff Tate will take the stage with Adrian Vandenberg. Vandenberg is a Dutch rock guitarist, best known for his tenure as one of the lead guitarists for Whitesnake and then later the band Vandeberg.

The show is an all reserve seated show and 103.3 The Eagle has your chance to win four front row seats.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Tate” button.

Click here to learn more about the show and to secure your tickets.

