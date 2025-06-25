Win Tickets to see Candlebox Live at River Spirit Casino Resort on July 10th

Candlebox

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Candlebox live at River Spirit Casino Resort on July 10th!

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.

For more show information or to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 21, 2025, and ends July 6th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2025 Cox Media Group