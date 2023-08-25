16 Oklahomans to be featured on NYC billboard

Photos: 16 Oklahomans featured on NYC billboard Jack is pictured posing for his 1st birthday photos photographed by Sara Rose Photography. (Sara Rose Photography)

Sixteen Oklahomans will soon grace a billboard in New York’s Times Square!

For one hour, 500 photographs of children, teenagers and adults with Down Syndrome will grace the virtual billboard as part of a National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) campaign.

The gallery below shows just some of the Oklahomans who will be featured.

Jonathan Barnett of Sand Springs shared a picture from his March wedding, where he recently married his high school sweetheart.

Curtis Bradshaw of Broken Arrow looks like a chef but his mom says the picture is actual from theater rehearsal.

Kaleb Dickinson of Bartlesville is pictures in his “I’m Possible” shirt, sporting his favorite superhero cape.

Charlie Layne Leggett of Oklahoma City shared a picture her dad had taken of her in a field of tulips.

Declan Sams of Tahlequah is all smiles in a picture from a recent visit to Scotland.

Jack Light of Fort Gibson can be seen posing in overalls for a photoshoot for his 1st birthday.

And Hadley Jett of Coweta is shown in pink glasses with pigtails tied up in blue bows.

NDSS says these collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.