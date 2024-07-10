Mix 96.5 is proud to partner with Operation Aware of Oklahoma for the 18th Annual Operation Aware Golf Tournament. This event gives golfers a chance to enjoy a beautiful day and celebrate the love of the sport, while supporting the work Operation Aware does to give the youth the necessary tools make positive life choices. This tournament will be held on August 12th, 2024, at the Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa, Oklahoma. Registration for this tournament is open and available online now. All proceeds will go towards providing scholarships for school participation in the eight-week education program Operation Aware offers, as well as helps them expand their reach to more people in need in Oklahoma. For more info about this event or to register for the tournament, click here.

