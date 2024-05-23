The 2024 Mecum Auction is coming to Tulsa. This is one of the largest automobile auctions in Oklahoma and will feature 600 beautiful rides from antique, to supercharged available bid on. They will have classics to choose from like a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe, a 1975 Pontiac Lemans, or even something newer such as various Dodge Challengers and Camaros available to place bids on. This event will be hosted on June 7th-8th at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, which will have food and beverages for the convenience of the guests. Tickets are on sale now and all kids 12 and under will be able to gain entry for free. For more information about this event, to purchase tickets, or to take a sneak peek on what will be on display, click here.

