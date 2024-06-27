The Woody Guthrie Coalition is proud to present the 2024 Woodyfest. This annual festival is held to celebrate the life and music of the legendary Woody Guthrie. There will be tons of live music featured at this event as well as food and interactive activities for the entire family. A Children’s Festival will also be held which will feature music showcases and educational activities to further entertain and inspire the youth. The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival will start July 10th and ends on July 14th in downtown Okemah, Oklahoma and tickets are on sale now. For more information about this event, click here.

