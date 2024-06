Calling all peach lovers -- the 58th Annual Porter Peach Festival is coming back in July. There are activities for the whole family that include live music, food trucks, a culinary contest, free peaches and ice cream/custard, a parade, arts and crafts vendors, tractor pulls and so much more! This festival runs July 18th – 20th and is free. For more information about this event, click here.

