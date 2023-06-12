76th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

The 76th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were handed out Sunday at the United Palace in New York and carried live on CBS.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Play

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Best Book of a Musical

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Kimberly Akimbo, Music by Jeanine Tesori, lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Best Revival of a Play

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Best Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Best Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

