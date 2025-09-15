77th Emmys: Erin Doherty and Cristin Milioti win supporting, lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cristin Milioti wins outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for 'The Penguin' at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Erin Doherty took home her first-ever Emmy on Sunday night for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for her role in Adolescence. It was also her first-ever nomination.

“I would love to mention every single person who was involved in making this show because it was the definition of a team effort, but I can’t get up here without talking about Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters," she said. Graham co-created, co-wrote and starred in the series, while Walters served as an executive producer. "You are generosity personified,” she said, before joking, “even though Stephen called me a tea cozy today.”

In the lead actress in a limited or anthology series category, Cristin Milioti took home the Emmy for her role in The Penguin. It was also her first-ever win and nomination.

Noting that she wrote her speech on the back of notes she took in therapy, Milioti talked about how much she loved making the show and playing her character, Sophia.

“It’s very hard to make sense of being alive right now in this world, so I’m deeply grateful for the bright spots. And making this show with our incredible cast and our incredible crew and getting to inhabit this woman was a bright spot for me despite it being, like, very grizzly,” she said, adding “playing her felt like flying.”

