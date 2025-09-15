77th Emmys: Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy winner for 'Adolescence'

The 15-year-old actor won the award for portraying Jamie Miller in Netflix's limited series Adolescence. This was his first nomination and win. Sydney Sweeney presented him with the statue as the crowd took to their feet in a standing ovation.
Not only is Cooper the youngest winner in this category, he is also the youngest male Emmy winner ever, in any category. Roxana Zal remains the youngest winner ever in any category after she won an Emmy in 1984 at age 14 for the special Something About Amelia.
Other nominees in the category were Javier Bardem for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Bill Camp for Presumed Innocent, Rob Delaney for Dying for Sex, Peter Sarsgaard for Presumed Innocent and Ashley Walters for Adolescence.
