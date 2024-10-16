Abbott Elementary, Grey's Anatomy, The Simpsons and more to be honored at 2024 Sentinel Awards

On Wednesday, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center's Hollywood, Health & Society program announced its 2024 class of Sentinel Awards winners: TV shows "that inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives."

This year's class includes ABC's Abbott Elementary and Grey's Anatomy; HBO's The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox's The Simpsons; Apple TV+'s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video's Gen V; FX's Feud; AMC's Dark Winds; and NBC's Lopez Vs. Lopez.

The winners of the Norman Lear Center trophy will be honored at the official awards ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Laraine Newman on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.

Each of the shows were singled out for spotlighting various real-world issues. For example, The Morning Show was heralded for its depiction of abortion in the episode "The Kármán Line"; The Simpsons' "Night of the Living Wage" highlighted income disparity; mental health was center to Gen V's episode "#ThinkBrink."

Newman said in a statement, "The Sentinel Awards celebrates the voices and stories that transcend TV and help shape our culture. Norman Lear's work has touched countless lives, and I'm proud to celebrate the transformative impact of our craft."

She added, "As we approach the November 5th election, it's crucial to address the pressing issues facing voters, including significant topics like abortion, which will be honored for their portrayal onscreen at the Sentinel Awards. These narratives are more important now than ever."

