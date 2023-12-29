Adam Driver talks fast cars, Ninja Turtles and 'Ferrari'

Michael Mann's latest film, Ferrari, raced its way into theaters on Christmas Day.

It stars Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari and follows a brief period of the founder of the Italian car company's complicated life. The film also shows the glamour and danger in the company's racing history. Driver told ABC Audio that he loves cars, but that his racing days are a thing of the past.

“I don't drive fast anymore, but I used to drive fast all the time,” Driver said. “Now I have kids, so I just, I poke around. But I like cars.”

Even in those racing days, Driver said he never had a dream car.

“I have a couple cars that I love driving and a couple of motorcycles. But there was never a dream car that I always wanted to get,” Driver said. “And most of them, I can't fit in them. So, it kind of limits me to newer cars. You know, it's a problem with being 6'3".”

This isn't Driver's first time pulling out an Italian accent for a role. He previously portrayed fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott's 2021 film House of Gucci. So, are there any other famous Italians Driver wants to take a crack at?

"Michelangelo?" Driver answered, before quickly following up with, "Uh, and every Ninja Turtle. They were all Italian."

