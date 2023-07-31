After sex assault case acquittal, Kevin Spacey film 'Control' could come to theaters

US Actor Kevin Spacey Is Cleared Of All Sexual Assault Charges Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

By Stephen Iervolino

Control, a live-action thriller in which Kevin Spacey voiced a character while his career was stalled in Hollywood, could see the light of day in theaters after the Oscar winner's acquittal on sex assault charges.

The Hollywood Reporter notes exclusively that a distributor for the film, TriCoast Worldwide, is now looking at getting the movie into theaters in the U.S. and U.K., as opposed to just streaming platforms.

Shot in London in 2022, the movie has Spacey voicing an off-camera hostage taker: Using a hacked vehicle, he kidnaps an English politician and goes on a "rampage" throughout the city, while terrorizing her through the car's speakers.

In a lengthy interview in the German publication ZEITmagazin in June, Spacey insisted he was "ready" for a career comeback when and if he was cleared in the U.K. case, and working on Control was a way to stay sharp. "Just because I was being benched for a while, I'm not going to stop working," he explained. "I don't want to get rusty. I'm ready."

He also reportedly worked on smaller movies bound for Italian and Russian theaters, according to the article.

The former House of Cards star maintained, "I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!