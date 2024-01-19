Alec Baldwin indicted by grand jury for involuntary manslaughter over deadly 'Rust' shooting

A grand jury has indicted Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the deadly shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust, months after prosecutors dropped their case against the actor over her death.

The indictment charges Baldwin, 65, with involuntary manslaughter (negligent use of a firearm) or, in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter (without due caution or circumspection), both fourth-degree felonies.

In response to Friday's indictment, Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel, said, "We look forward to our day in court."

Special prosecutors investigating the Rust shooting said in October 2023 that they believed Baldwin had "criminal culpability" in the deadly incident. They said at the time they planned to present the case to the grand jury to determine whether probable cause existed to charge him.

The actor was practicing a cross-draw on the Santa Fe set in October 2021 when Baldwin's Colt-style Western revolver discharged, mortally injuring Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, before special prosecutors dropped the case against the actor in April 2023. At the time, they noted their investigation remained "active and ongoing."

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

She faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence, with state prosecutors claiming she handed off a small bag of cocaine following her interview with police the day of the shooting.

Jury selection in her trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 21 in Santa Fe County. The trial is expected to start on Feb. 22 and last two weeks.

Gun enhancement charges initially filed in the case against Gutierrez and Baldwin were ultimately dropped last year.

