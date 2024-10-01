'American Pickers' star Frank Fritz dead following health struggles

Frank Fritz, who along with Mike Wolfe scoured the country for hidden treasures on History's American Pickers, has died, Wolfe announced on Instagram "with a broken heart."

According to his birth date on IMDB, Fritz would have turned 59 on Oct. 11.

Wolfe did not disclose a cause of death, but noted he was with his friend when he passed away Tuesday evening. Fritz had various health issues, including Crohn's disease and chronic back pain, before he suffered a severe stroke in 2022.

"I’ve know [sic] Frank for more then [sic] half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," Wolfe wrote. "The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

"Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures," he continued in part. "We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place."



American Pickers launched in 2010 and Fritz starred in more than 300 episodes, until the 2020 season, when his health forced him to step away.

Bill Stankey, whose company Westport Entertainment produced the series, tells ABC Audio, "Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met."

Stankey added, "He was the anchor of American Pickers. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.