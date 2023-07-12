An "excited" James Gunn answers fans' questions about 'Superman: Legacy' and beyond

On Tueday, July 11, James Gunn confirmed new additions to the cast of Superman: Legacy and took the time to interact with fans on social media about them.

Gunn enthused of the new cast members, which include his old friend Nathan Fillion, who has participated in every one of his films up to and including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Other additions, as reported, include Isabela Merced playing Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

"Superman: Legacy opens two years from today," Gunn shared on Threads, along with a comic picture of the Man of Steel. "It may seem far away to many of you, but it's close to me!"

He added, "We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven't been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…"

Gunn's excitement says a lot, considering GOTG Vol. 3 made more than $841 million in theaters.

As for The Rookie star Fillion playing Green Lantern/Guy Gardner, the Superman: Legacy writer-director joked, "Giving my old pal Nate a bowl cut might have been my primary reason for casting him." Indeed, some iterations of Gardner have him sporting, shall one say, not the hippest of haircuts.

That said, Gunn clarified that Fillion will also appear as the character in the upcoming small screen project The Lanterns, which follows the force of ring-wearing heroes scattered throughout the galaxy.

While the other cast members got attention Tuesday, Gunn insisted, "The primary story most definitely revolves around Superman and Lois." As reported, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane to David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to debut on July 11, 2025.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.