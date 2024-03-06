Anne Hathaway dates a pop star and dodges paps in trailer to Prime Video's 'The Idea of You'

Prime Video has just dropped the trailer to the Anne Hathaway romantic film The Idea of You.

Based on Robinne Lee's bestselling 2017 novel, co-producer and star Hathaway plays Solène, a divorced, 40-year-old single mom who finds herself in a relationship with Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old star of the biggest boy band in the world, August Moon.

The trailer shows their meet-cute at the Coachella festival when she accidentally ends up in Hayes' trailer, and the chance meeting inspires him to serenade her onstage.

He later meets up with her at her art gallery with paparazzi shooting every moment from across the street.

"I'm too old for you," Solène says during a romantic moment between the two, to which Hayes declares, "No you're not" and gives her a tender kiss that takes her breath away.

As the pair gets closer, she finds herself caught in the media frenzy of a civilian dating a pop star. "I had no idea my being happy would p*** so many people off," Solène confides to a friend. "Did I not warn you? People hate happy women," her pal replies sarcastically.

The film will close the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 16 and will drop on the streaming service on May 2.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.