Another Day In Rock History

Rock Stars love flying saucers too!!

1947

New Mexico’s Roswell Daily Record reports an alien aircraft has crashed near a local ranch with the headline “RAAF Captures Flying Saucer In Roswell Region.” In the coming decades, extraterrestrials and flying saucers invade several songs , including David Bowie’s “ Starman ,” Megadeth’s “ Hangar 18 ,” and Radiohead’s “ Subterranean Homesick Alien .”

1961

Depeche Mode founder Andy Fletcher is born in Nottingham, England.

1967

In Jacksonville, Jimi Hendrix opens for The Monkees in a musical train wreck. Hendrix plays seven more shows with the pop stars before leaving the tour.

1969

Singer/actress Marianne Faithfull , girlfriend of Mick Jagger, attempts suicide with barbiturates while on the set of the film Ned Kelly (also starring Mick ). She is dropped from the cast of the movie, eventually recovers, and when awaking from her coma, tells friends that “wild horses couldn’t drag me away.” The Rolling Stones song “ Wild Horses ” is built around that phrase.

1970

Beck is born Bek David Campbell in Los Angeles, California. He adopts the surname Hansen from his mom, former Andy Warhol protege Bibbe Hansen.

1978

After a disco-rific six months at #1, the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is finally bumped off the top spot by Gerry Rafferty ’s City To City.

1974

David Bowie releases David Live, recorded at Tower Theater in Philadelphia. It is Bowie’s first official live album.

