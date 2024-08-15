Another Rockin Day In Rock N Roll History!

This 2009 file photo shows a van decorated with "Woodstock or Bust" at the original Woodstock Festival site in Bethel, N.Y. Organizers announced July 31 that tWoodstock 50 is officially cancelled.

1962 - The Beatles

Lennon and McCartney drove from Liverpool to Skegness, to ask Ringo Starr to join the Beatles, (Starr was playing a residency with Rory Storm & the Hurricanes at Butlins). Shortly before, Starr had agreed to join Kingsize Taylor in Hamburg, as Taylor was offering £20 a week, but Lennon and McCartney offered £25 a week, which Starr accepted.

1965 - The Beatles

The Beatles set a new world record for the largest attendance at a pop concert when they played in front of 55,600 fans at Shea Stadium in New York City. The Beatles were paid $160,000 for the show, the set list included: ‘Twist and Shout’, ‘She’s a Woman’, ‘I Feel Fine’, ‘Dizzy Miss Lizzie’, ‘Ticket to Ride’, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, ‘Baby’s In Black’, ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’, ‘Help!’, and ‘I’m Down’. Two of the Rolling Stones were among the audience, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and later that evening; Bob Dylan visited The Beatles at their hotel.

1966 - The Beatles

During a US tour The Beatles appeared at the D.C. Stadium in Washington DC to over 32,000 fans. Tickets cost $3. Five members of the Ku Klux Klan, led by the Imperial Wizard of Maryland, picketed the concert.

1967 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience

The Jimi Hendrix Experience played a one night only show at The Fifth Dimension club, Ann Arbor, Michigan. The club is now demolished.

1969 - Woodstock

Woodstock Festival was held on Max Yasgur’s 600 acre farm in Bethel outside New York. Attended by over 400,000 people, the event featured, Jimi Hendrix, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Santana, The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Band, Canned Heat, Joan Baez, Melanie, Ten Years After, Sly and the Family Stone, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Ravi Shanker, Country Joe and the Fish, Blood Sweat and Tears, Arlo Guthrie, and Joe Cocker. During the three days there were three deaths, two births and four miscarriages.

1969 - Led Zeppelin

During a North American tour Led Zeppelin appeared at the Hemisfair Arena in San Antonio. Jethro Tull and Sweet Smoke were also on the bill. During the show Zeppelin received abuse from locals due to the length of their hair.

1992 - INXS

INXS went to No.1 on the UK chart with their eighth studio album Welcome To Whoever You Are, their first UK No.1 album, (the first album by an Australian artist to debut on the UK album chart at No.1 one since AC/DC’s Back in Black, released in 1980). The album featured the UK hit singles ‘Heaven Sent’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’ and ‘Beautiful Girl’.

1995 - U2

The Dublin hotel owned by U2 ‘The Clarence’ was damaged by a fire which took over three hours to control. Also ‘The Kitchen’ nightclub in the same building was affected by the fire and was evacuated.

1995 - Vince Neil

Vince Neil’s daughter, Skylar Neil, died of cancer at the age of 4. The Motley Crue singer later founded the Skylar Neil Memorial Fund in her honor. Since that time, Neil and the foundation have raised awareness and funding for various children’s illnesses and has donated millions of dollars to The T.J. Martell Foundation, and it sponsors an annual golf tournament to raise money for children with cancer.

2000 - David Bowie

David Bowie and his wife Iman celebrated the birth of their first child a baby girl named Alexandria Zahra Jones.

2004 - Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was being treated for throat cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in June.

2009 - U2

U2′s first UK gig on their current tour broke the attendance record for a Wembley Stadium concert. Over 88,000 people attended the show.