The word “genius” gets tossed around quite a bit but, there are a few people that live up to that moniker. We lost one of the greats this week in Brian Wilson. He was 82 and has seeded the world with his unbelievable talent. So many people have been inspired by the Beach Boy that everyone was surfing on a wave of musical revolution. Rest in peace Mr Wilson. *Some of these are a little bit older but, still prove my point.