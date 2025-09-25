'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer shows off new Na'vi clans, landscapes

Journey back to Pandora in the new trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash.
20th Century Studios released a new trailer for the upcoming third film in the Avatar franchise on Thursday.
That world includes the origins of the fire Na'vi, whose land was destroyed by volcanic lava. The trailer shows off sweeping new landscapes, environments and creatures. We also see the return of Toruk, the large flying animal native to Pandora that we haven't seen since the end of 2009's Avatar, when Jake Sully released it back into the wild.
In anticipation of the new film, 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water is returning to theaters for a one-week, exclusively 3D special engagement. It arrives to cinemas worldwide on Oct. 3.
Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into theaters and IMAX screens on Dec. 19.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.
