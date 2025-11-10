'Avatar: The Last Airbender' wraps production on third, final season at Netflix

Maria Zhang, Miya Cech, Dallas Liu, Gordan Cormier, Kiawentiio Tarbell and Ian Ousley on the set of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender.' (Katie Yu/Netflix)

Production has officially wrapped on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Netflix has revealed that the live-action reimagining of the popular Nickelodeon animated series has finished production on its third and final season.

To commemorate the occasion, Netflix shared a photo of some of the cast from one of their last days on set.

The photo features Gordon Cormier (Aang), Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Zuko), Miya Cech (Toph) and Maria Zhang (Suki).

"That's a series wrap on Avatar: The Last Airbender... and exciting Season 2 updates are coming very soon," Netflix shared to Instagram on Monday.

Netflix renewed Avatar: The Last Airbender for two seasons, which were filmed back-to-back, after the success of season 1.

While the series has finished filming through its third season, season 2 has yet to premiere. Netflix shared that in season 2, "the stakes have never been higher as Aang, the young Avatar, learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire and Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation."

"When we started working on season 2, we gathered three forces: integrity, hope, and joy. And here we are almost three years later wrapping the end of production with an immensely talented and devoted team that met those ideals and exceeded them," the show's executive producer and writer Christine Boylan told Netflix's Tudum. "I am eternally grateful to be part of this important, hilarious, action-packed team who is bringing this epic live action story to the world."

