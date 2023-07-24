'Bachelor'﻿ alum Raven Gates welcomes second child on her birthday

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 04, 2019 Raymond Hall/GC Images

By Danielle Long

Bachelor alum Raven Gates got quite the birthday present on Sunday -- the birth of her second child with Adam Gottschalk.

Sharing a video of herself walking into the hospital in an Instagram Story, Raven wrote, "Literal BIRTHday."

"It just hit me - 32 years ago my mom was headed to the hospital with me," she continued. "Super special sharing a birthday with this baby, but what a full circle moment that my mom also did this on the same day."

Another post shows Adam rocking the newborn where Raven shared, "All went well."

Raven and Adam, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Gates, have not yet shared the name or gender of the baby.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!