'Bachelorette' alum Gabby Windey marries comedian Robby Hoffman

The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey is officially married.

Windey took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that she and comedian Robby Hoffman tied the knot in a low-key wedding nearly two months ago, on Jan. 11, 2025.

"Husband and wife!!" she captioned a photo slideshow of the couple's nuptials.

Hoffman wrote in a separate post, "Ya boy off the market for life I love my wife!!!!"

In both posts, Windey and Hoffman included a video of them dancing to Chappell Roan's song "HOT TO GO!" as well as several loved-up snaps from their wedding.

Windey first shared that she was dating Hoffman in an appearance on The View in August 2023.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2024.

During the premiere of The Traitors season 3, Windey was asked which reality show she came from by her fellow cast members. When she answered The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, they asked her how it all went.

"Well, I'm a lesbian now," she responded.

Windey first appeared on season 26 of The Bachelor, which starred Clayton Echard. She then co-led season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Rachel Recchia.

Before competing on The Traitors, Windey came in second place on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

