'Barbie' becomes 1st solo female-directed film to reach $1 billion at box office

Warner Bros.

By Angeline Jane Bernabe and George Costantino

On Sunday, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, Barbie, reached $1,031,481,000 at the worldwide box office, making her the first solo female director to cross the $1 billion plateau.

Three films co-directed by women have crossed the $1 billion mark, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue -- Frozen and Frozen II were co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and Captain Marvel, was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Barbie continued to dominate the North American box office, delivering an estimated $53 million in its third week of release. That brings its domestic tally to $459 million.

Meg 2: The Trench opened in second place with an estimated $30 million at the domestic box office -- a decent start, though well below the original 2018 film's $45 million debut. The sequel added an estimated $112 million overseas for a global total of $142 million.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer took third place with an estimated $28.7 million. It's three-week North American total now stands at $228 million. The docudrama has grossed $552 million making it his Nolan's sixth film to cross the $500 million mark.

The week's second major release, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, opened in fourth place with an estimated $28 million at the North American box office between Friday and Sunday and $43 million over its first five days of release.

Disney's Haunted Mansion rounded out the top five with an estimated $9 million domestic haul, bringing its two-week take to $42 million. Worldwide, the supernatural horror comedy has earned $59 million against $150 million production budget and tens of millions in promotion.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!