'Barbie The Movie: In Concert' dances to the Hollywood Bowl

Warner Bros.

By Mary Pat Thompson

It's time to "Dance the Night" at the Hollywood Bowl.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert is coming to the iconic venue on July 27, Variety reports. The event will feature a live-to-film music experience from the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, which is a special presentation from orchestrator Macy Schmidt's all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra.

The immersive experience is dubbing itself one of a kind. During the performance, Greta Gerwig's Barbie will be projected on a huge LED screen above the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform alongside the film's score. Fans will also hear the songs from the film's soundtrack, including Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning "What Was I Made For?," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken." The event will also feature limited-edition merchandise and exclusive photo opportunities, among other offerings.

"Audiences of all ages flocked to theaters last summer to celebrate the joy of the Barbie movie together," Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, said. "Now fans have the opportunity to further celebrate Barbie with an unforgettable live musical experience, led by an incredibly talented all-women orchestra."

Schmidt said, "We're honored to announce Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ in partnership with the world-famous Hollywood Bowl and Mattel. There's nothing quite like the energy of the Bowl, and to bring the world-class women musicians of the Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue feels like a perfect match."

Single tickets for Barbie The Movie: In Concert go on sale on May 7.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!