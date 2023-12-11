'Barbie' and 'Succession' lead the nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards

On Monday morning, Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama revealed the nominees for the next Golden Globe Awards, with Barbie and HBO's Succession tied for the top spot at nine nominations each.

This is the first year the Globes will air on CBS. It is also the first year the awards will not be run by the now-disbanded Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization that was embroiled in scandals including that its membership of journalists didn't include a single person of color. Dick Clark Productions is now the owner of the awards show.

The next Golden Globes will also be the first to give flowers to the best stand-up special, and one for box office achievement.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton on CBS and stream on Paramount+ Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

And the nominees are:

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

May December

Poor Things

The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage -Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet -Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession - HBO/Max

The Crown - Netflix

The Diplomat - Netflix

The Last of Us - HBO/Max

1923 - Paramount+

The Morning Show - Apple TV+

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary - ABC

Barry - HBO/Max

Jury Duty - Amazon Freevee

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Ted Lasso - Apple TV+

The Bear - FX

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Joe Hisaishi -The Boy and the Heron

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See - Netflix

Beef - Netflix

Daisy Jones & the Six - Amazon

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Addicted to Romance" - Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

"Dance the Night" - Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

"I'm Just Ken" - Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

"Peaches" - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

"Road to Freedom" - Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

"What Was I Made For?" Billie Eilish & Finneas - Barbie

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes - I'm an Entertainer

Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall - France

Io Capitano - Italy

Past Lives - United States

Society of the Snow - Spain

The Zone of Interest - United Kingdom

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.