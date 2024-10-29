Baseball players with same name and everything else take a dna test to see if they are related.

You have to imagine that in the World there is someone with your name but, these 2 guys have the same name (Brady Feigl) and not only that but they also have the same height (6′4′') and kinda have the same face. They are both even in the same business as baseball players. They took a DNA test to see if they are related and spoiler alert they aren’t but, maybe there is a glitch in the matrix. Story here.

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Brady Feigl delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)