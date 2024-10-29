Baseball players with same name and everything else take a dna test to see if they are related.

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Brady Feigl delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

You have to imagine that in the World there is someone with your name but, these 2 guys have the same name (Brady Feigl) and not only that but they also have the same height (6′4′') and kinda have the same face. They are both even in the same business as baseball players. They took a DNA test to see if they are related and spoiler alert they aren’t but, maybe there is a glitch in the matrix. Story here.

Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Brady Feigl delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!