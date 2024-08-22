The Beatles Made Serious History Today

1962 - The Beatles

The first TV appearance of The Beatles was recorded by Manchester based Granada TV, who filmed a lunchtime session at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, (the performance was shown on 17th October 1962).

1963 - Billy J Kramer

Billy J Kramer And The Dakotas were at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Bad To Me.’ A song John Lennon wrote for them while on holiday in Spain with Brian Epstein. The track later became the first Lennon–McCartney composition to reach the US Top 40 for an artist other than The Beatles.

1966 - The Beatles

New York City teenagers Carol Hopkins and Susan Richmond climbed out onto the ledge on the second floor of a city hotel and threatened to jump unless they could get to meet The Beatles. Police talked then down.

1967 - Jimi Hendrix

The Jimi Hendrix Experience appeared on the UK BBC TV Simon Dee show. Kiki Dee and Cat Stevens were also guests on the show.

1968 - Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr quit The Beatles during The White Album sessions when the constant bickering and tension became too much for him. The news of Ringo’s departure was kept secret, and he rejoined the sessions on September 3rd. After Ringo walked out, the remaining Beatles recorded ‘Back In the USSR’, with Paul on drums and John playing bass.

1969 - The Beatles

The Beatles met at John Lennon’s Tittenhurst Park home in England for their final ever photo session. Three shots from this session (by Ethan Russell) formed the front and back covers of the Capitol compilation album Hey Jude. Yoko Ono and a pregnant Linda McCartney (she was to give birth to daughter Mary six days later) appeared in some photographs with The Beatles.

1970 - Creedance Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival started a nine-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with their fifth studio album Cosmo’s Factory. The name of the album comes from the warehouse in Berkeley where the band rehearsed. Bandleader John Fogerty was so insistent on practising (nearly every day) that drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford began referring to the place as “the factory”.

1979 - Led Zeppelin

In Through the Out Door was released in the US, Led Zeppelin’s last album while all four members were alive. ‘Fool in the Rain’ was released as a single in the US. In Through The Out Door has now been certified 6 times Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for US sales in excess of 6 million copies.

1992 - Sting

Sting and Trudie Styler held their wedding reception, (the couple married on 20th August 1992), after The Troggs had played a set, all three members of The Police got on stage and played a couple of numbers.

2014 - John Lennon

John Lennon’s killer, 59-year-old Mark David Chapman, was denied parole by New York State officials for the eighth time. In handing down their decision, the parole board said, “Your release would be incompatible with the welfare of society and would so deprecate the serious nature of the crime as to undermine respect for the law.”