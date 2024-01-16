'Better Call Saul' sets record for most losses in Emmys history

Better Call Saul set a new Emmys record last night — though perhaps not one they had set out for.

The Breaking Bad prequel series was nominated for 53 Emmys throughout its entire six-season run, and they didn't win a single one of those awards. This makes it the TV show with the most losses in Emmys history.

The series was nominated for seven awards at Monday night's 75th annual Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Rhea Seehorn, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing and two nominations in the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series category.

Despite being critically acclaimed, Better Call Saul could not meet the awards success of Breaking Bad, which won 16 Emmys during its five-season run.

Overall, Odenkirk was nominated six times for the Lead Drama Actor prize, while the show was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series seven times since it premiered in 2015.

