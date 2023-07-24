Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma seeking volunteers for program

The mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, which helps match children who have faced hard times with a mentor to encourage reaching goals and provide a secure environment, is looking for volunteers.

The Tulsa Big Brothers Big Sisters is in desperate need of volunteers to match up with their “Littles.” Bigs sign up to spend four to eight hours a month with their Little.

Abi Sutherland, Tulsa Area Director for BBBS, says having a Big can change that trajectory.

“It takes very little to be a Big. That’s what we like to say here. It’s just hanging out, it’s just being a friend, going to grab some pizza, going to the park. Being able to be there for someone a couple of times a month is really what these children need,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland says there are currently 82 Littles on the waiting list in Tulsa and over 75 percent of them are Little Brothers.

Malayna Hasmanis has been a Big sister for a little over a year and she says she wants people to understand the impact you can have on a child.

“My hope is that I am impacting her to be authentically herself and to be confident in who she is,” Hasmanis said. “It has been one of the most transformational decisions I can think of because not only does my little get to flourish and I get to see her grow and be the best version of herself, but it teaches me a lot about myself too. It’s very reciprocal in that relationship and just brings a lot of light to both of our lives. It’s a wonderful experience,” Hasmanis said.

You must be 18 or older to apply to be a Big Brother or Big Sister. For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, click here.



