In birthday post, Jamie Foxx says he "needed every prayer" during health scare

Jamie Foxx reflected on his recent health scare in a heartfelt post he shared for his 56th birthday.

The Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram on Dec. 13 to note that "this birthday is a special one" and to thank his fans for all their support through his health struggles while sharing a carousel of selfies.



"I wanna start by saying thank you to everyone that prayed for me when I was in a bad way... here lately I've been able to thank some of you personally but I want to say to all of you. I NEEDED EVERY PRAYER... you lifted me through... I was able to make it to today because of your prayers..." he wrote.

Foxx continued, "I consider all of you my family... and thank you to my immediate family, and everybody who chipped in to make sure that I could celebrate on this day... I'm sending our complete joy to everybody... Cause if it's my birthday it's your birthday...."

The "Blame It" singer was hospitalized in April and has yet to disclose the exact medical condition he faced.

At the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx said he had "experienced a medical complication" on the set of his forthcoming film Back in Action, which was filming in Atlanta, and had been rushed to the hospital.

Foxx recently delivered an emotional speech in his first public appearance since his health scare, saying that six months ago he "couldn't actually walk."

"I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, 'cause it's tough, when you almost -- when it's almost over," he said. "When you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn't see no light. It was hot in that tunnel."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.