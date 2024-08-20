Birthday's and Rock History!

Today’s Birthdays:

Robert Anthony Plant-Otherwise known as Robert Plant from Led Zeppelin

Darrell Lance Abbott-Otherwise known as Dimebag Darrell of Pantera.





1965 - David Bowie

Davy Jones & The Lower Third released the single ‘You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving’ the last song that David Bowie (born David Jones), released before changing his name to avoid confusion with Davy Jones of The Monkees, and the first of two singles that he recorded with The Lower Third after leaving his previous band, The Manish Boys.

1966 - The Beatles

The Beatles touring America for the last time, were forced to cancel and reschedule their performance in Cincinnati’s open-air stadium, Crosley Field. Heavy rain (and no cover provided) made electrocution a virtual certainty if The Beatles had attempted to perform.

1969 - The Beatles After finishing ‘I Want You, (She’s So Heavy)’, The Beatles worked on the running order for the Abbey Road album. A preliminary master tape was compiled, the medley was originally slated for side one of the album, and the placement of ‘Octopus’s Garden’ and ‘Oh! Darling’ were reversed from the final version. The album was to end with the slashed guitar chord that finishes ‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’. This was the last time all four Beatles were together in Abbey Road studios.

1973 - Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen played the first of a seven night run at Oliver’s in Boston, Massachusetts playing two 60-minute sets each night.

1979 - Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan released ‘Slow Train Coming’, an album of religious songs, including the Grammy Award winning single, ‘Gotta Serve Somebody’. The album alienated many of his long time fans.

1983 -Madness, Joan Jett, The Police and R.E.M. all appeared at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia.

1988 - Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Kiss, David Lee Roth, Megadeth, Guns N’ Roses and Helloween all appeared at this year’s ‘Monsters Of Rock’ Festival, Castle Donington, England. Two rock fans died while ‘slam dancing’ as Guns N’ Roses played.

1988 -Steve Winwood went to No.1 on the US album chart with his fifth solo album ‘Roll With It’. The title cut also topped the US singles charts.

1990 - Jimmy Page, Aerosmith appeared at The Marquee Club London. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page joined the band on stage for a blues jam.

2004 - A man from Stoke-on-Trent, England, named Bryan Adams as the ‘other man’ in his divorce papers after years spent trying to cope with his wife’s obsession with the singer. Rob Tinsley said he had to live with a 6ft cut-out of Adams which stood at the foot of the bed and posters on the bedroom walls.

2006 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones played the first of two nights at Twickenham Stadium on their ‘A Bigger Bang’ world tour. Feeder and The Charlatans also appeared.