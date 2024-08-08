Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman star in Baz Luhrmann-directed 'Vogue' shoot

Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman are throwing it back nearly seven decades, appearing in a new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired photo shoot, a modern take on the famed director's 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

The shoot's titled "The Heist of the Heart" for Vogue's September 2024 issue, which was photographed and directed by Baz Luhrmann. In the pictorial, Lively plays "the Cat," a modern reinterpretation of Carey Grant's sticky-fingered character, the male thief in the Hitchcock's romantic thriller.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Jackman poses as "L'Ombre," the target of Lively's thievery. Looking very James Bond, Jackman shows off a sleek black tuxedo, adjusting the cuffs on his suit in one photo while playing the wealthy victim.

"It was all about finding an imagined role for Blake that perhaps we'd all like to see her play," Luhrmann told Vogue of the artistic decisions made in the shoot.

In one photo, Blake stuns in a head-to-toe all-black catsuit. In another, she sits with a contemplative look in a room filled with precious jewelry strewn haphazardly across the floor.

The Monaco setting of the original film is apparent throughout the shoot with the southern French coast glittering in the moonlight behind a nefarious photo of Lively.

In another photo, Lively and Jackman jet across the famous coastline on a motorcycle, Lively's polka-dot dress flowing in the background.

Though the cinematic views of Monte Carlo are enchanting, the photos were all shot in New York City using LED backdrop technology, according to Vogue.



It Ends with Us star Lively is also the cover star of Vogue's September 2024 issue.

