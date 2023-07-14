Braum’s giving customers a reason to celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Happy National Ice Cream Month! This Sunday, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day and in celebration, Braum’s is offering customers lots of ice cream discounts!

The popular Tuttle, Oklahoma based food chain will be serving single-dip ice cream and small frozen yogurt cones for $1.30. Double-dip ice cream and large frozen yogurt cones will be on sale for $1.89.

Plus, all the three-pint ice cream and frozen yogurt cartons in Braum’s Fresh Market are on sale (2 for $7) now through the end of this Sunday, July 16.

Braum’s four new fancy ice cream sundaes are also available. The limited-time sundaes include the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae, the M&M Cookie Sundae, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae. The sundaes feature cookies baked fresh daily in Braum’s Bakery.