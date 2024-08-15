BREAKING: 80s Icon Greg Kihn dead at 75

We are sad to report that Greg Kihn has passed away at the age of 75. He suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

Greg Kihn, An Iconic Figure in the Realm of Rock Music Has Passed Away at the Age of 75. Greg Kihn Will Be Remembered for the Hit Songs Jeopardy and The Breakup Songhttps://t.co/eKD99v5mjx — Greg Kihn (@gregkihn) August 15, 2024

Greg Kihn was one of the 80s icons that only had a few hits, but boy were they huge.

He and his band had some music from the late 70′s, but it never really had an impact on the Hot 100.

Then in 1981, he hit #15 with “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)” The song had the sound and texture of what was at that time the future of music. He had that “MTV” sound and later hit #2 in 1983 with “Jeopardy” a song that was not only a radio smash, but the video was an MTV great.

The Jeopardy song and video were so big that Weird Al Yankovich did a parody of the song where he “Lost of Jeopardy.” The Weird Al video even had a cameo from Kihn, recreating his iconic scene at the end where he drove away in a convertible. Greg wanted to be “in on the joke,” and it was laugh out loud funny.

He later hosted a radio show and retired from the business a few months ago.



