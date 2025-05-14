'Bridgerton' renewed for two more seasons, season 4 gets 2026 release

Dearest gentle readers, it would seem celebrations are in order.

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for two more seasons. In addition to the news that seasons 5 and 6 have been greenlit, the streaming platform announced that season 4 of Bridgerton will premiere in 2026.

The announcement was made via a letter attributed to Lady Whistledown that the official Bridgerton account released on Instagram.

"Rarely is this author granted the opportunity to share with you such information," the letter reads. After sharing the big announcements, the letter ends with this sentence: "It would seem this author is going to be quite busy."

Season 4 of Bridgerton will follow the second Bridgerton son, Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, and his romance with Sophie Beckett, played by Yerin Ha.

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball," according to its official synopsis.

Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton will also appear in the upcoming season.

Bridgerton is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes. Jess Brownell serves as the showrunner while Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen are executive producers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.