'Bridgerton' vet Phoebe Dynevor on her "whirlwind" audition for James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy'

By Stephen Iervolino

Bridgerton alumna Phoebe Dynevor has revealed to Variety that she was one of the finalists for the role of the Man of Steel's woman in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy.

However, it was not to be: As reported, the role instead went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan, and Dynevor apparently isn't bitter about it.

"It was a whirlwind," the Fair Play star says of the run-up to the audition and the tryout itself. She added, "and then I realized that it was over but it was great."

The English actress admires the intrepid Daily Planet reporter who was most recently played by Oscar winner Amy Adams. "She saves Superman. She's the brains; she's actually the fearless one," Dynevor says.

Superman: Legacy, which also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, flies into theaters July 11, 2025.

