In brief: Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain to star in Apple TV+'s 'The Dealer' and more

Adam Driver is making his return to TV alongside Jessica Chastain. The actors will star in the new Apple TV+ series The Dealer, as Deadline first reported. The show will be executive produced by Sam Gold, Lucas Hnath and Sarah Lunnie. The story takes place in the high-end art market world. Chastain will play an aspiring gallerist, while Driver will play a gifted and unnerving artist ...

The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity now has a release date. Amazon MGM Studios has set the movie to be released in theaters on May 15, 2026. Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett, Ismael Cruz Cordóva and Brady Wagner star in the psychological thriller, which is directed by Michael Showalter ...

The name's Pascal and Heyman. Amy Pascal and David Heyman. The two producers have joined the upcoming James Bond film, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Tuesday. The producers are behind two of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time with Spider-Man and Harry Potter, respectively. They take over from producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson, who retained creative control of the James Bond franchise until 2025 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.